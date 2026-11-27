The estate office cannot raise a huge demand without explaining how the amount has been calculated, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has observed while dismissing an appeal filed by the authority against an order directing it to withdraw a ₹45 lakh demand raised against a Sector 19-C couple.

The case relates to shop-cum-office Site No. 18 in Sector 19-C, owned by Kanwarjit Kaur and Harinder Pal Singh. (HT File) more less

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A bench comprising Justice Raj Shekhar Attri, president, and Preetinder Singh, member, observed that the estate office had failed to explain how conversion charges, originally fixed at around 8 lakh, had increased to 43 lakh. The authority had also demanded another 2 lakh as goods and services tax (GST).

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The case relates to shop-cum-office Site No. 18 in Sector 19-C, owned by Kanwarjit Kaur and Harinder Pal Singh. The couple wanted to use the first and second floors of the property for a lodging-cum-restaurant business. In April 2012, the estate office approved the conversion and fixed the charges at around ₹8 lakh allowing the couple to pay the amount in nine annual installments. They had already deposited ₹76,500.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple told the commission that they had paid three installments but were later advised by estate office officials not to make further payments until their revised building plans were approved. However, despite repeated requests, the plans were not sanctioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple told the commission that they had paid three installments but were later advised by estate office officials not to make further payments until their revised building plans were approved. However, despite repeated requests, the plans were not sanctioned. {{/usCountry}}

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In July 2025, when the couple sought details of their outstanding dues, the office issued a demand notice on August 26, seeking ₹43 lakh as conversion charges and ₹2 lakh as GST. The couple challenged the demand, saying the authority had not explained how the amount had increased so sharply.

The District Consumer Commission had partly allowed their complaint on April 28, 2026, directing the estate office to withdraw the demand notice and recalculate the outstanding charges as per the original 2012 letter. It also directed the authority to adjust the payments already made, issue a ‘no due certificate’ after receiving the dues and process the couple’s revised building plans, if they met the required rules. The office also was asked to pay 20,000 as compensation for harassment and litigation expenses.

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Challenging this order, the Estate Office argued that the couple had failed to pay their instalments on time and were liable to pay interest at 18% per annum, compounded annually. It also argued that the consumer commission did not have jurisdiction to hear the complaint as the estate office was a statutory authority.

Rejecting these arguments, the state commission said that the dispute involved not just property conversion but also the estate office’s failure to process the building plans and explain the increased demand. It said that the authority had to provide a clear calculation of the unpaid amount, interest due and payments already received.

The commission clarified that the couple would still have to pay the outstanding conversion charges with applicable interest as per the original 2012 terms.

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Dismissing the appeal, the state commission upheld the district panel’s order, finding no reason to interfere with its decision