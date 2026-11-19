Copper wire stolen from 4 EV stations

A case under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. (HT File)

Police have registered a case after copper wire was stolen from four charging stations at Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) Sector 17. The incident happened between November 4 and November 12 and was reported by Amit Malik, manager of company, Charge Zone Tesco. A case under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

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125 liquor boxes seized, driver held

Panchkula Crime branch police have seized 125 boxes of illegal English liquor worth over ₹7 lakh being transported from Chandigarh to Delhi and arrested the pickup driver. The accused, identified as Amandeep alias Aman, was intercepted on November 17. A search revealed 125 cases of English liquor packed in cardboard boxes. A case has been registered against him at Chandimandir police station under Section 61(1)(a) of the Haryana Excise (Amendment) Act. The accused was produced before a court on Wednesday, which granted three days of police remand.

Dhanas man duped of ₹2 lakh

Chandigarh A Dhanas man was duped of ₹2 lakh by an unknown person in lieu of providing him a job. Police said Pankaj of Dhanas contacted the accused for a work from home job over the Telegram app. He was duped of ₹2 lakh in the process and later approached the police. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS. The accused are yet to be arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} Three illegal shops, scrap warehouse demolished {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three illegal shops, scrap warehouse demolished {{/usCountry}}

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Panchkula The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) on Wednesday demolished three illegally constructed shops and a scrap warehouse in Kona village, Kalka as part of a crackdown on unauthorised constructions in the controlled peripheral areas.A large number of residents gathered at the site and opposed the drive, prompting the deployment of a heavy police contingent to maintain law and order. The authority said that demolition drive would continue along the Pinjore-Baddi road.

Punjab Equestrian Festival 3.0 to began from November 27

Mohali The third edition of Punjab Equestrian Festival 3.0 will be organised from November 27 to 29 at The Ranch Club in Palanpur village, New Chandigarh.The three-day festival, organised in association with Punjab Tourism, will feature horse shows, a grand horse parade, folk music and cultural performances. Deputy commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the festival. Police deployment, traffic management, parking, fire safety, drinking water, sanitation and temporary toilets were reviewed.

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Divine life society launches centenary celebrations

Panchkula The Divine Life Society’s state organising committee for Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on Wednesday launched its Centenary Decade Celebrations (2026-2036) with a programme, ‘Shubharambh’, at Haryana Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10. The event focused on promoting moral values, discipline, selfless service and character-building among students. Naresh Singla, chairman of the committee, introduced the society’s activities and objectives.

Mohali health dept observes awareness week

Mohali The district health department is observing World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week from November 18 to 24 to promote the responsible use of antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines.Civil surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain urged residents not to consume antibiotics without a doctor’s prescription or reuse leftover medicines. She clarified that antibiotics are ineffective against viral infections such as the common cold and flu.

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New devp works over ₹2 crore inaugurated in Sector 45 gaushala

Chandigarh Gurpreet Gabi, councillor of Ward No 34, on Wednesday inaugurated various development works over ₹2 crore at the gaushala located in Sector 45-D. On this occasion, temple president Harsh Kumar Ji, along with women from the local area, “gau sevaks” and followers of Sanatan Dharma, were present. Sharing details on the occasion, Gabi informed that previously, a new gaushala had also been constructed inside the existing premises at an approximate cost of ₹4 crore.

Homi Bhabha cancer hospital inks MoU with Ashoka University

Mohali Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ashoka University to promote academic exchange and collaborative research in cancer care. The agreement was signed by HBCH&RC Punjab director Dr Ashish Gulia and Ashoka University dean Dr Anurag Agrawal in the presence of representatives from both institutions. The partnership will facilitate joint research projects, academic interactions, co-publications, and intellectual property initiatives.

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