Chandigarh: Criminal cases being decided in less than 100 days, thanks to new laws

Criminal cases in Chandigarh are now being decided in less than 100 days on an average, with convictions being recorded in as little as 18 days, thanks to the new criminal laws. This stands in stark contrast to the earlier system where trials typically dragged on for four to five years. Chandigarh was the first city in India and pioneer to fully implement the new criminal justice framework comprising the three laws (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police data shows that till September 5, 2025, 164 cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been decided. Of these, 151 resulted in conviction and only 13 in acquittal, taking the conviction rate to 92% compared to the years under the Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) when conviction rates barely touched 50–60%. The average time for conviction recorded under the new laws stands at just 93 days.

Snatching case decided in record 18 days

In one of the fastest trials, a snatching case registered on November 13, 2024, at Sector-17 police station was investigated, chargesheeted, and concluded within 18 days. The court convicted both accused on December 1, 2024, sentencing them to one year of rigorous imprisonment and fine. A theft of electrical wires and valves reported on September 1, 2024, ended with conviction within three months on December 2. The accused was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and fine.

Another case dated September 15, 2024, related to molestation of a woman at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, ended with conviction of Rajat Sharma within five months on February 24, 2025. Sharma was sentenced to six months of rigorous imprisonment.

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur explains, “Cases are being decided faster under the new laws because of strict timelines for framing charges and delivering judgments and stronger reliance on forensic and digital evidence. Search and seizure operations are now audio-video recorded, and all evidence is time-stamped and geo-stamped, which prevents tampering and speeds up admissibility in court.”

She added, “Virtual hearings, e-FIRs, and apps like e-Sakshya and e-Prosecution ensure smoother coordination between police, prosecution, and courts. Earlier, trials dragged on for years due to delayed forensic reports, missing chain-of-custody, and witnesses turning hostile, but the new framework has plugged these loopholes, making convictions quicker and more reliable.”

The SSP further said, “Out of the 164 cases decided so far under the new criminal laws, 13 have ended in acquittal. These acquittals were primarily the result of witnesses turning hostile in some instances, and not because of any lapses in police investigation. We are closely monitoring each such case to understand the underlying reasons and to ensure corrective measures are taken.”

Chandigarh was the first city in India and pioneer to fully implement the new criminal justice framework comprising the three laws. On December 3, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally dedicated to the nation the successful implementation of the three laws in the city.