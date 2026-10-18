Chandigarh: Day after CBI raids at 4 firms, three owners booked for fraud

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on the premises of four outsourcing companies in Sectors 34 and 38-D, Dadumajra and Manimajra, officials on Saturday confirmed that an FIR had been registered following two complaints from the Education Department Group D Employees Union alleging that the firms forged documents and colluded with officials to secure government contracts. No arrests have been made so far, they said.

A few officials and private persons have also been booked, officials informed. Around 30,000 workers from these firms are allegedly employed in various UT departments, the union claimed (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as Sandeep Malik, owner of Jaharveer Co Manpower & Security Services and A to Z Manpower & Security Services in Sector 34; Rekha, owner of National Group of Services in Sector 34-A; and Satish Kumar, owner of Kimsee Enterprises in Sector 38-D. A few officials and private persons have also been booked, officials informed. Around 30,000 workers from these firms are allegedly employed in various UT departments, the union claimed.

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In his complaint, the union president, Ranjit Mishra, alleged that the four firms were being operated by members of one family, including brothers Sandeep Malik and Vikas Malik, and their sister Rekha. “These firms are engaged in various government works in Chandigarh and have established a deep collusion with heads of departments and other officials to secure tenders in lieu of illegal gratification,” he stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The union alleged that the owners and their kin connived with public servants of the UT administration to secure contracts by submitting fake experience certificates and other papers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The union alleged that the owners and their kin connived with public servants of the UT administration to secure contracts by submitting fake experience certificates and other papers. {{/usCountry}}

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According to CBI officials, the FIR has been registered under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 336(3) (forgery), and 340(2) (using as genuine a forged document) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Mishra had initially approached the Vigilance police station with his complaint on May 4 this year, following which the station house officer, noting that the allegations were serious in nature, submitted a report to senior officers for consideration. Later, Mishra approached the CBI.

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