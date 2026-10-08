Chandigarh: ‘DesignUp Day’ at Chitkara University explores design with purpose

Chitkara Design School hosted ‘DesignUp Day’ at Chitkara University, bringing together designers, practitioners and creative thinkers for a series of conversations focused on the evolving role of design and its potential to create meaningful impact.

Through engaging sessions and interactions, the speakers shared perspectives drawn from design, technology, storytelling, human-centred practice and social impact. (HT Photo)

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The event offered students an opportunity to engage with professionals from diverse fields and explore design beyond conventional boundaries. The sessions featured Alysha Naples, designer artist coach somatic practitioner; Shiva Vishwanathan, curator director, DesignUp; Niteesh Yadav, AVP design and research, Pocket FM; and Meru Vashisht, human-centered design lead, international rescue committee.

Through engaging sessions and interactions, the speakers shared perspectives drawn from design, technology, storytelling, human-centred practice and social impact. Students explored how observation, empathy, experimentation and interdisciplinary thinking can influence the way designers understand people, identify problems and develop relevant solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Madhu Chitkara, president and co-founder, Chitkara University, said, “Design is not simply about creating what looks good, it is about understanding what matters. When students learn to observe closely, question thoughtfully and design with empathy, they begin to see possibilities where others may see limitations. Platforms such as DesignUp give our students the opportunity to engage with practitioners who bring different experiences and perspectives, helping them understand the responsibility and possibilities that come with being a designer.”

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{{^usCountry}} The conversations also encouraged students to reflect on the changing role of designers in a world shaped by technology, social complexity and evolving human needs. By bringing together perspectives from creative practice, emerging technologies and social impact, DesignUp Day highlighted the value of interdisciplinary thinking in developing thoughtful and relevant design responses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conversations also encouraged students to reflect on the changing role of designers in a world shaped by technology, social complexity and evolving human needs. By bringing together perspectives from creative practice, emerging technologies and social impact, DesignUp Day highlighted the value of interdisciplinary thinking in developing thoughtful and relevant design responses. {{/usCountry}}

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For students of Chitkara Design School, the event served as a valuable opportunity to learn directly from accomplished practitioners, gain insights into contemporary design practice and connect academic learning with real-world challenges.