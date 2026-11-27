Nearly four years after the central government service rules were implemented in Chandigarh in 2022, employees and teachers are still waiting for several corresponding benefits.

Allege selective implementation of rules – leave restrictions sans corresponding benefits. (HT File) more less

Employee organisations have alleged selective implementation of the rules, claiming that while certain leave facilities were restricted, benefits such as healthcare coverage and financial upgradation remain pending.

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The issue has resurfaced after the Centre rejected the Chandigarh administration’s proposal to extend the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to around 66,500 serving employees and their dependents. The proposal reportedly included issuing around 18,600 new CGHS cards. The rejection was cited on grounds of financial burden and limitations in existing infrastructure, said the joint action committee of teachers, UT Chandigarh.

Employees and teachers are also demanding the implementation of the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme. It provides financial upgradation to employees who do not receive regular promotions at specified stages of their service. The employee unions want Chandigarh employees to receive this benefit on the pattern of central government.

Employees have also raised concerns over changes to casual leave, medical leave and other leave entitlements after the adoption of central government rules. They claim that half pay leave (HPL) accumulated up to 2022 has not been credited to their accounts.

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{{^usCountry}} The unions have questioned why restrictions were implemented without extending the corresponding benefits. They are demanding CGHS coverage, MACP, settlement of pending HPL and protection of leave entitlements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The unions have questioned why restrictions were implemented without extending the corresponding benefits. They are demanding CGHS coverage, MACP, settlement of pending HPL and protection of leave entitlements. {{/usCountry}}

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The joint action committee, along with other employees’ and teachers’ unions, is preparing to hold a joint press conference to collectively raise this issue. It has also sought a clear, time-bound policy from the Chandigarh administration on the pending benefits.