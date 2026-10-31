Chandigarh: Fake vending permit racket surfaces in Sector-22 mobile market

A suspected fake vending permit racket came to light in the Sector 22 mobile market on Friday evening after municipal corporation (MC) enforcement staff caught a vendor displaying a forged permit during a challan drive. The slip, bearing a payment amount of ₹3,000 and purportedly valid from October 29 to November 12, was found to be unauthorised. Subsequent checks led to the discovery of around 12-13 more suspected duplicate permits in the Sector 22B and 22C markets.

Lalit, a sub-inspector with the MC enforcement wing, has submitted a complaint to the UT police, seeking their intervention. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The vendor reportedly told enforcement officials that he had been advised by a juice seller operating in the market to apply for the permit online. This raised concerns that vendors, particularly first-time applicants and those unfamiliar with MC licensing rules, may be falling prey to a permit forgery racket.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Lalit, a sub-inspector with the MC enforcement wing, has submitted a complaint to the UT police, seeking their intervention.

Shopkeepers from the mobile market in Sector 22B said the permits issued by the MC were subject to specific time limits, depending on the occasion and category of applicant. During festivals such as Holi, Raksha Bandhan and Karwa Chauth, temporary vending permits are generally issued for three days around the festival. For instance, with Karwa Chauth falling on October 29, vendors could obtain permits for October 26 to 28.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Shopkeepers can obtain permits for up to seven days, while a 20-day permit is also available for Diwali which costs approximately ₹47,200. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shopkeepers can obtain permits for up to seven days, while a 20-day permit is also available for Diwali which costs approximately ₹47,200. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

They pointed out that the 15-day validity mentioned on the suspected fake slip was a major red flag, as the MC does not issue such permits extending beyond the festival period. Vendors unfamiliar with the prescribed rules could therefore be particularly vulnerable. The enforcement wing is expected to examine the suspected duplicate documents and the circumstances in which they were obtained.