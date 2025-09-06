Chandigarh: Four students hurt in 3 clashes on PU campus

Four students were left injured in three violent clashes reported on the Panjab University (PU) campus since September 3, the day of polling – two of which were between rival student groups. In the second case, complainant Damanpreet, 21, a resident of Mohali, alleged that he and his elder brother Harmanpreet, 23, were attacked after receiving a message from the official page of the United Students Organisation (USO). (HT File)

In the first case, Aakashdeep, 25, of Fazilka, Punjab, told police that on September 3, a group of nearly 50-60 students, allegedly belonging to the Student Front, attacked him when he was visiting his friend near Gate No. 2 of the university. He said the group verbally abused him and assaulted him physically. In his complaint, he named Harkirat Singh, Sunny Rana, Harry Bath, Daman, Harmanpreet and Shivjot, besides other unidentified persons.

The following evening, on September 4, another incident was reported near Boys Hostel No. 7. Complainant Damanpreet, 21, a resident of Mohali, alleged that he and his elder brother Harmanpreet, 23, were attacked after receiving a message from the official page of the United Students Organisation (USO). According to the FIR, a group of youths, including Aras Kamboj, Akashdeep, Jarman, Rohit, and others, allegedly assaulted the brothers. Damanpreet sustained a head injury, while Harmanpreet was injured on his lip.

Later the same night, around 10.30 pm, another violent episode occurred near the same hostel. Prabhvinder Singh, a 23-year-old third-year law student from Toga village in Mohali, alleged that a group of youths attacked him and damaged his car with sticks, baseball bats, and bricks after a scuffle broke out on the road. Prabhvinder stated that as he tried to park his car near Hostel No 7, the attackers smashed his vehicle’s windscreen, windows, bonnet, headlight, and a door. He sustained injuries to his chest and finger. He later identified the accused as Jarman Barar, Pushpinder, and Kulwinder Kindhi, along with others.

Police said cases have been registered under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 191(2)(rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. They added that investigations are underway, and officials are going over the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to identify all those involved.