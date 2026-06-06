Chandigarh: Getting ₹45/unit genset power for 3 months, 700 families get HC relief

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Friday directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to provide a temporary power connection to a Zirakpur society with 700 families, living in sweltering heat conditions on power supply through diesel generators. Residents submitted that they hold no legal liability for the amount, as the obligation falls entirely on the absconding developer. (HT File)

The dwellers at the Sushma Valencia housing complex in Zirakpur have been spending up to ₹45 per unit for drawing power through diesel generators as the developer, according to residents, abandoned the project in March.

The vacation bench order of justice Sanjay Vashisth came on the plea from Sushma Valencia Apartment Owners’ Association, who sought directions to the Punjab government and the PSPCL to issue electricity connections to the society because the directors of the builder/developer are stated to have “abandoned the project and are absconding”.

“The citizens of this country are residing in a welfare state and they cannot be left in lurch due to failure of the system/administration. In the scorching heat, which is being experienced in this part of the country nowadays, a large number of human beings, including children, old aged persons and women, cannot be left remediless and compelled to first fulfil all the rigmaroles of the technicalities to get regular electricity supply. Moreover, such people have invested their hard-earned money with the hope to live in a shelter according to their stature,” the court observed while issuing the directions.

The directions came in view of the court being told that the authorities granted licence to developer for residential colony and to construct apartments. The layout of the project was approved by the Punjab chief town planner. The builder’s licence expired in August 2023. In September 2023, the PSPCL issued a circular that residents of the abandoned projects/colonies may be issued electricity connection.

It also took note of submissions that the directors of developer firm were on the run, abandoning the project. In April this year, the superintending engineer concerned, in a letter, urged the Mohali deputy commissioner to declare the project as “abandoned”. The respondent, in a similar case, has granted connection to residents of Sunny Enclave in Mohali where promoters of the project failed to deposit requisite charges, the court noted.

“The builders/developers first of all allure people by showing lucrative projects and make them ready to invest their hard-earned money. After pocketing crores of rupees, the net result comes out that on a fine day the responsible persons of the developer/builder abscond, making the investors to suffer without any fault on their part,” the court recorded and directed that the order be sent to the governments of Punjab and Haryana besides the Chandigarh administration.

The PSPCL had apprised court that if the members of the association were ready to pay an amount of ₹4.44 crore, which does not include the penalty liability of ₹43.55 lakh, the connection would be issued. Residents, on the other hand, submitted that out of the total 900 flats, 700 dwelling units have already been constructed and in 125 units, the PSPCL is supplying the electricity. There is no legal liability of the residents of the dwelling units to pay the amount as the onus to pay such a hefty amount is of the developer, who is absconding. Secondly, even if normal payable charges of approximately ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 are collected by each and every resident, the demand raised by the PSPCL won’t be met out, they asserted.

Taking note of the assertions from both the sides, court observed that it was the bounden duty of the state machinery to develop a mechanism/rules/regulations beforehand, while issuing licence/permissions to the builders that in a given situation as is accruing in the present case, how the respite would be provided to the consumers, to whom actually the services/ shelters were to be provided by the state machinery through such builders, who is/are at run as on date. It has now directed that PSPCL would hold a meeting with GMADA and other stakeholders and apprise of the decision on the next date of hearing about the solution they have come up with.

For the time being it said, on payment of usual charges along with ₹20,000 each consumer, temporary electricity connection would be provided by the PSPCL to the society members till further orders.