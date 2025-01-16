Chandigarh Golf Association to hold its silver jubilee cup from January 16

The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) will kick-start celebrations to commemorate its 25 years of inception by holding a silver jubilee golf cup from January 16. The Silver Jubilee CGA Cup Pro-Am Tournament will take place at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Giving more details about the tournament, Chandigarh Golf Association president SK Sharma said the event will feature some of India’s finest golfers and amateurs, including Gaganjit Bhullar, Yuvraj Sandhu, Raghav Bhandari, Karandeep Kochhar, Uttam Singh Mundy, Gurbazz Mann, Aadil Bedi and other notable names. (HT Photo)

“The tournament will be played in a tour scramble format and will see 20 four-ball teams and a total of 80 players, including eminent dignitaries and administrators from the golfing world,” he added.

The celebrations will culminate in a prize distribution for the tournament winners, where Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu as chief guest will give away the prizes. As many as 25 professionals and amateurs who have brought laurels to the city will be felicitated. Additionally, a lifetime achievement award will be conferred upon Padmashri Jeev Milkha Singh, honouring his outstanding contributions to Indian golf. Brijinder Singh, president Indian Golf Union (IGU) will also be present on the occasion.