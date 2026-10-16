Chandigarh Golf League 2026 | Day 9 | Masters break the spell, Sultans make it 3 in row

After their opening match ended in a draw and the second in a defeat against Sultans of the Swing, Golf Masters registered their first victory of the campaign with a narrow 4-3 win over Golf Ninjas on Day 9 of the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026.

Dr Ravi Sher Toor of the GB Legends in action at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. (HT Photo)

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The Sultans, meanwhile, continued their unbeaten run with a 6-1 victory over the Green Gators. Capital Golfers defeated Seven Iron 4.5-2.5 for their second consecutive win, while GB Legends beat Chandigarh Gladiators 5-2 to remain unbeaten in Group C.

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Mastered the singles game

Golf Masters relied on a strong singles performance. Karan Kakkar won 2 & 1, while captain Navjot Mann registered a dominant 7 & 6 victory. The father-son duo of DS Malhotra and Harmanjit Singh Malhotra added an emphatic 8 & 7 win in pairs. Sukhjit Singh Lehal and Brijesh Kumar held their nerve to clinch a crucial 1-up victory. Golf Ninjas won three pairs matches, but the Masters’ two singles points proved decisive.

Sultans dominated from the start

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{{^usCountry}} Sultans of Swing dominated Green Gators, winning both singles matches and four of the five pairs games. Surinder Jit Singh won 7 & 6, while Col PS Mangat recorded a 6 & 5 victory. Amrinder Singh and Dhruv Gupta (4 & 3), Feroz Singh Garewal and Sampat Singh (6 & 4), Rabbin Saini and Maandeep Singh Nagi (5 & 3), and Maj. Gen. T P S Waraich and Jitendra Singh (3 & 1) contributed in pairs. Green Gators’ only point came through Vikramjit Singh Panag’s pairing, which won 1 Up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sultans of Swing dominated Green Gators, winning both singles matches and four of the five pairs games. Surinder Jit Singh won 7 & 6, while Col PS Mangat recorded a 6 & 5 victory. Amrinder Singh and Dhruv Gupta (4 & 3), Feroz Singh Garewal and Sampat Singh (6 & 4), Rabbin Saini and Maandeep Singh Nagi (5 & 3), and Maj. Gen. T P S Waraich and Jitendra Singh (3 & 1) contributed in pairs. Green Gators’ only point came through Vikramjit Singh Panag’s pairing, which won 1 Up. {{/usCountry}}

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Capital bounce back from singles blow

Capital Golfers recovered from a singles setback to overcome Seven Iron 4.5-2.5. Col Bhupinder Singh and Pritpal Singh Sachdev led the charge with a 7 & 6 win, while captain Brig JS Chattha and Satraj Singh Toor added a 6 & 4 victory. Ramnik Singh Tiwana and Dipinder Singh Locham won 3 & 2, while Ashwinder Singh and Gurminder Singh secured a 5 & 3 result.

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GB Legends completed the day’s action with a 5-2 win over Chandigarh Gladiators. Jaskirat Dullat (3 & 1) and Balpreet Ghuman (6 & 5) won their singles matches. Dr Ravi Sher Toor and Arjun Singh Rai produced a notable comeback in pairs, recovering from losing the first four holes to win 6 & 4. Naunihal Singh and Jastar Singh Billing edged their opponents 1 Up, while Viraj Gandhi and Anurag Chopra won 2 & 1.