Chandigarh Golf League | Moksha Royals, Golf Masters clinch last knockout spots

Moksha Royals and Golf Masters grabbed the final two knockout berths by the narrowest of margins as the round-robin stage of the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026 concluded at The Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. Moksha edged TAC Eagles 4-3 to finish half a point ahead of GB Legends in Group C, while Golf Masters advanced by the same margin over Golf Ninjas in Group D.

The quarter final clashes will take place on Sunday, October 25. (Action Images via Reuters)

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Sultans of Swing signed off with a 5-2 win over Seven Iron to top their group and secure the second seed for Sunday’s quarter-finals.

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Hunting Hawks emerged as the highest-ranked qualifiers with 26.5 points and will face eighth-ranked Moksha Royals. Sultans of Swing (24.5) take on Golf Masters, while defending champions The Mulligans meet GD Aces in a rematch of last year’s final. Pirates of the Greens face two-time champions Captain’s 18 in the remaining tie.

Moksha entered their final fixture needing four points to overtake GB Legends and delivered under pressure, finishing on 20 points against the Legends’ 19.5. Captain’s 18 topped Group C with 22 points.

Group D witnessed an equally tight finish. Golf Masters’ 5-2 victory over Green Gators lifted them to 20 points, while Golf Ninjas’ 4-3 win over Capital Golfers left them stranded on 19.5. The Masters recovered impressively after a draw and a defeat in their opening two fixtures to string together three successive victories and seal qualification.

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Hunting Hawks vs Moksha Royals

Sultans of Swing vs Golf Masters

The Mulligans vs GD Aces

Pirates of the Greens vs Captain’s 18