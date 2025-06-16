Chandigarh Golf meet: Roop Aulakh secures clean sweep in ladies’ category

Showing off her mettle at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens, Roop Aulakh emerged as the champion in the ladies category, with a score of 62 during the Par 3 Masters Golf Tournament held on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kulwant Kaur finished as the runners-up with a score of 63 in the same event. In the men’s 28 hole event, MP Singh was the winner with a score of 46, while Saahir Singh finished second with a score of 51. In the hole in one (hole number 9) event, SS Sodhi was the champion. The nearest to the pin (18 hole) event was won by Dr Narinder Arora (8 inch) and young Nihaal Cheema (3 inch) won the nearest to the pin (9 hole) event. In the above 75 years category, (9 hole) event was won by AK Bhatia with a score of 27 and Brigadier DS Thukral came second with a score of 28.

Winners of the Par 3 Masters Golf Tournament held at Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. (HT Photo)