Chandigarh: Golf Ninjas halt Sultans’ winning run, Golf Masters close in

Golf Ninjas ended the Sultans of Swing’s unbeaten run with a 4-3 victory, while Golf Masters defeated Capital Golfers 5-2 to tighten the Group D qualification race in the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026 at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. Seven Iron edged Green Gators 4-3, while Moksha Royals and Chandigarh Gladiators played out a 3.5-3.5 draw in Group C.

Sukhjit Singh Lehal of Golf Masters in action as they notched up two consecutive wins. (HT Photo)

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The Sultans continue to lead Group D with 19.5 points, followed by Golf Ninjas on 15.5 and Golf Masters on 15. Capital Golfers and Seven Iron are tied on 14, leaving four teams separated by just 1.5 points in the race for the top two spots.

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Golf Ninjas secured their win through three pair victories, led by Brig PPS Dhillon and Dr Gurpreet Khera’s 6&4 result. Girish Virk and Jagdev Mahi won 3&2, while captain Vikram Bhagwan and Sophia Virk prevailed 3&1. The singles were split, with Tanveer Singh Grewal winning 1 Up and Amrinder Singh responding for the Sultans with a 2&1 victory. The Sultans also claimed two pair points, but the Ninjas held the edge.

Golf Masters followed their previous win over the Ninjas with another strong showing, sweeping both singles through captain Navjot Mann (5&4) and Karan Kakkar (2 Up). They added three pair victories, including a 2 Up win for father-son duo DS Malhotra and Harmanjit Singh Malhotra. Capital Golfers’ Brig JS Chattha and Sukirat Singh won 7&6, while Ashwinder Singh and Harjot Sidhu prevailed 2&1, but their team’s two-match winning streak ended.

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{{^usCountry}} Seven Iron stayed in contention by winning both singles, including Harpratap Singh Brar’s 7&5 victory, and two pair games to edge Green Gators 4-3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seven Iron stayed in contention by winning both singles, including Harpratap Singh Brar’s 7&5 victory, and two pair games to edge Green Gators 4-3. {{/usCountry}}

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In Group C, Moksha Royals remained unbeaten despite being held to a draw by Chandigarh Gladiators. Rohit Mittal and Uday Talwar won their singles, while the Gladiators claimed three pair points.

Captain’s 18 leads Group C with 18 points, followed by GB Legends on 16.5 and Moksha Royals on 16, setting up a tight qualification battle.