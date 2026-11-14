Chandigarh Govt College hosts academic exchange visit

In a significant step towards strengthening its academic outreach and institutional collaborations, Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, welcomed a delegation from HPSM’s Ganpat Parsekar College of Education, Harmal, Goa, on Friday as part of an academic exchange and student study tour, aimed at promoting academic interaction, sharing innovative teaching practices and strengthening inter-institutional collaboration.

The visiting delegation comprised 42 students of BA BEd under ITEP, 7 faculty members and 3 accompanying members, taking the total strength to 52 participants. (HT Photo)

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The visit assumed special significance in view of the college in the process of getting recognition from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for the commencement of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the forthcoming academic session.

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The academic interaction provided a valuable opportunity to exchange perspectives on emerging trends in teacher education, institutional practices and the evolving framework of integrated teacher preparation under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The visiting delegation comprised 42 students of BA BEd under ITEP, 7 faculty members and 3 accompanying members, taking the total strength to 52 participants. The delegation was led by Sachin C Gaonkar, assistant professor of Geography, along with Nikita Shirodkar, Yuvratni Naik, Hemal P Chowgule, Supravi Dessai, Vinesha Dabholkar and Prajakta Rane. The programme commenced with a warm welcome to the visiting delegation, followed by the College Anthem.

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{{^usCountry}} Principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the guests and highlighted the institution’s academic legacy, achievements, infrastructure and commitment to excellence in teacher education. She also shared the institution’s forward-looking vision in the context of the newly approved ITEP programme and emphasised the importance of academic exchange and collaborative learning in preparing competent and future-ready teachers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the guests and highlighted the institution’s academic legacy, achievements, infrastructure and commitment to excellence in teacher education. She also shared the institution’s forward-looking vision in the context of the newly approved ITEP programme and emphasised the importance of academic exchange and collaborative learning in preparing competent and future-ready teachers. {{/usCountry}}

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An engaging interactive session was organised, during which faculty members and student-teachers from both institutions exchanged ideas, experiences and perspectives on teaching-learning practices, contemporary educational approaches and professional preparation of prospective teachers.

The interaction provided an enriching platform for mutual learning and strengthened the spirit of inter-institutional cooperation. The visiting delegation was also taken on a guided campus tour, during which they explored the college’s academic and infrastructural facilities, including the library, auditorium, science and history laboratories, educational technology laboratory, computer laboratory, language laboratory, faculty rooms, classrooms, hostel and other campus facilities. The visitors appreciated the academic environment and the facilities available at the institution. The visit was coordinated by AK Srivastava, dean; Lilu Ram, staff secretary; Vandana Aggarwal, CCA in-charge; and Ravinder Patliyan, member, with the active support and cooperation of the faculty members and student-teachers.

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The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem and refreshments for the visiting delegation. The academic exchange marked an important step towards fostering inter-institutional partnerships and promoting the exchange of innovative educational practices. It also reflected Government College of Education’s commitment to strengthening its academic ecosystem and preparing for the successful implementation of ITEP in alignment with the vision of NEP 2020.