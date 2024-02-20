 Chandigarh: HC lawyers strike work over scuffle with traders - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: HC lawyers strike work over scuffle with traders

Chandigarh: HC lawyers strike work over scuffle with traders

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 20, 2024 09:26 AM IST

The HC lawyers alleged the shopkeepers had attacked them with screw drivers and sticks and one of their colleagues had sustained a fracture in foot

Work remained suspended on Monday at Punjab and Haryana high court as lawyers called to strike work following the Friday incident of a violent scuffle between a group of shopkeepers and advocates in Sector 28 .

The executive committee of HC lawyers unanimously decided to resume the work from Tuesday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The executive committee of HC lawyers unanimously decided to resume the work from Tuesday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Though cross complaints were received, the cops registered a case and arrested four persons, including a key mechanic, a shopkeeper and their associates. The lawyers alleged the shopkeepers had attacked them with screw drivers and sticks and one of their colleagues had sustained a fracture in foot. Seeking action against the alleged perpetrators, the Bar body on Saturday gave a strike call for Monday.

Swarn Singh Tiwana, secretary, Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA), said, “..today a delegation of the association met with Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. She has assured to form a special investigation team (SIT) and supplementary statements will be recorded and action will be taken accordingly. It is also assured that investigation will be done in a fair manner by the SIT.”

He added that in view of the assurance, the executive committee has unanimously decided to resume the work from Tuesday.

