Chandigarh: HC lawyers strike work over scuffle with traders
The HC lawyers alleged the shopkeepers had attacked them with screw drivers and sticks and one of their colleagues had sustained a fracture in foot
Work remained suspended on Monday at Punjab and Haryana high court as lawyers called to strike work following the Friday incident of a violent scuffle between a group of shopkeepers and advocates in Sector 28 .
Though cross complaints were received, the cops registered a case and arrested four persons, including a key mechanic, a shopkeeper and their associates. The lawyers alleged the shopkeepers had attacked them with screw drivers and sticks and one of their colleagues had sustained a fracture in foot. Seeking action against the alleged perpetrators, the Bar body on Saturday gave a strike call for Monday.
Swarn Singh Tiwana, secretary, Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA), said, “..today a delegation of the association met with Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. She has assured to form a special investigation team (SIT) and supplementary statements will be recorded and action will be taken accordingly. It is also assured that investigation will be done in a fair manner by the SIT.”
He added that in view of the assurance, the executive committee has unanimously decided to resume the work from Tuesday.