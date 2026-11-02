Chandigarh: IMD forecasts dry start to Nov with dip in night temp

The month is off to a dry start, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with no strong Western Disturbances (WD) expected in the city during the first week of November.

The air quality of the city started to deteriorate again after staying satisfactory for around the past two weeks. (HT File)

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According to the IMD, with clear skies, night temperature is likely to fall further in the coming days as cold north western winds blow over the region. Days are likely to remain sunny.

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The maximum temperature of the city fell from 30.3°C on Saturday to 30.1°C on Sunday, 1 degree above normal. Minimum temperature fell from 16.6°C on Saturday to 15.6°C on Sunday, 2 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 31°C while minimum temperature will remain around 15°C.

The air quality of the city started to deteriorate again after staying satisfactory for around the past two weeks. According to the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Sunday, the AQI was 111 in the city which falls under the moderate bracket.

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{{^usCountry}} AQI between 101-200 is considered moderate and can cause breathing discomfort to people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AQI between 101-200 is considered moderate and can cause breathing discomfort to people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases. {{/usCountry}}

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In this season, before this AQI had turned moderate only on one other day which was on October 6. However, following spells of light rain the AQI had remained in the satisfactory bracket since then. Usually AQI starts turning poor by the start of November. However, with Diwali on November 8, the AQI is likely to get poorer in the coming days.