The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Rajan Singh Katodiah, a partner in Chandigarh-based Sawan Jewellers, in connection with the alleged ₹645-crore IDFC First Bank scam involving the embezzlement of funds belonging to various departments of the Haryana government and the Chandigarh administration.

The ED has filed a prosecution complaint against 14 accused before the Panchkula court.

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The ED’s Chandigarh zonal office-II arrested Katodiah after producing him before a special PMLA court on October 22. The court granted the agency four days of custody for further investigation.

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According to the ED, Katodiah was the active managing partner of Sawan Jewellers, located in Sector 35-C inner market, and allegedly conspired with prime accused Ribhav Rishi and others to misappropriate government funds.

Officials stated that an analysis of the jeweller’s bank account revealed receipts of approximately ₹332 crore between November 6, 2024, and February 18, 2026, from shell and intermediary entities and individuals allegedly controlled or managed by Rishi, whom the agency has identified as the alleged mastermind of the fraud.

The entities and individuals included Capco Fintech Services, Swastik Desh Projects, RS Traders, Chandigarh Mega Store, SRR Planning Gurus Pvt Ltd, Vistamed Solutions, Maa Vaibhav Laxmi Interior and Divya Arora, Rishi’s wife, the ED said.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency alleged that Katodiah, through Sawan Jewellers, assisted in the placement and concealment of proceeds of crime. These funds were subsequently layered and used in day-to-day business activities to project them as legitimate, thereby facilitating alleged money laundering, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency alleged that Katodiah, through Sawan Jewellers, assisted in the placement and concealment of proceeds of crime. These funds were subsequently layered and used in day-to-day business activities to project them as legitimate, thereby facilitating alleged money laundering, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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The ED further claimed that Sawan Jewellers’ bullion purchases increased sharply after its association with Rishi, which, according to the agency, indicated a prior understanding between the accused.

Earlier, the ED had arrested four other accused in the same case for their alleged involvement in money laundering. The agency has also attached, seized and frozen movable and immovable assets worth approximately ₹225 crore in connection with the investigation.

The ED has filed a prosecution complaint against 14 accused before the Panchkula court. Further investigation is underway, officials said.

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