Chandigarh logs wettest September in 7 yrs

With 252.1 mm rain recorded in the city this September as per the India meteorological department (IMD), this was the wettest September since 2018 when 295.8 mm rain was recorded. While a recent dry spell has hit the city, there are chances of rain later in October. 1 mm rain was recorded in the city at night till 11:30 pm as per the IMD.

As per IMD officials, 252.1 mm rain was recorded taking data from various observatories of the city. This is 92% above normal for the month while the average rain in September is 131.4 mm.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “This time, the monsoon system remained active during the second half of the season as well, while we saw two active western disturbances in the region which led to rain through the earlier part of the month.”

After the monsoon withdrawal was declared on September 24, the city has remained dry and maximum temperature has remained above normal. A fresh active western disturbance is expected towards the end of the first week of October, however it remains to be seen how much it will affect the region.

Following the rain trends, the average minimum temperature this time, taking average of minimum temperature for all days of September, is also lowest since 2018.

Average minimum temperature this year was 24.3°C while in 2018 it had gone down to 23.7°C. Paul added that due to the frequent rain spells the temperature had remained below normal.

Even average maximum temperature at 33.3°C is lowest since 2022 when it had gone down to 33.2°C. It could have gone even lower if not for the recent spell of above average temperature.

While temperature will stay high for the next few days as well, it is likely to come down over the weekend due to the incoming WD. Maximum temperature fell slightly from 37°C on Monday to 36.7°C on Tuesday, 4.1 degrees above normal.

Minimum temperature also fell from 24.7°C on Tuesday to 23.9°C on Wednesday, 1.8 degrees above normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 36°C while minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C.