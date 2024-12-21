Menu Explore
Chandigarh may see shallow fog over weekend: Met

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 21, 2024 09:34 AM IST

With a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the region, chances for shallow fog will continue over the weekend, while clear skies are likely from Monday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visitors enjoying the Chrysanthemum show in PU, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Visitors enjoying the Chrysanthemum show in PU, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per officials, shallow fog is considered when visibility goes below 1,000 metres. This happens due to the moisture brought by the WD and the change in wind pattern which stops North Westerly winds from blowing. Fog can be expected late at night or in the early morning hours especially along isolated roads near fields or rural areas. On Friday, visibility in the city had remained above 2,000 metres.

The maximum temperature rose from 21.7°C on Thursday to 23.9°C on Friday, 3.3 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature fell from 7.4°C on Thursday to 6.7°C on Friday, 1 degree below normal. Over the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 20°C and 22°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 5°C and 6°C.

Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city has continued to remain poor. As per the daily AQI bulletin released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI at 4:00 pm at three of the city’s stations was 242 which is considered in the poor bracket. It has remained poor since the start of this week.

AQI between 201-300 is considered poor and can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

Panjab University Chrysanthemum Exhibition inaugurated

Chandigarh

Panjab University vice-chancellor Prof Renu Vig on Saturday inaugurated the 15th Chrysanthemum Exhibition, where 4,000 potted plants are on display. The exhibition would continue through the week.

Ten new varieties have been added this year namely June Peace, Kokka Bunmi, Journey Dark, Snow Ball, Liliput, Lalpari, Kalvin Orange, Cassagranda, Yellow Bangla, andYellow Charm.

