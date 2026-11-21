The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Chandigarh unit, has constituted a six-member manifesto committee to prepare the party’s agenda for the upcoming UT municipal corporation elections.

The committee would focus on issues concerning civic amenities, infrastructure development, transparency and accountability in municipal governance, and improvement of public services. (HT File) more less

Party’s local unit president Charanjit Singh Villy said it would identify key civic issues, assess the concerns of residents and formulate a roadmap for the city’s development. The committee comprises advocate Amarjeet Singh Gujral, Mandeep Singh, inspector Balwinder Singh, Zabarjang Singh, Rajeev Tuli and Ashok Sharma.

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Villy said the committee would focus on issues concerning civic amenities, infrastructure development, transparency and accountability in municipal governance, and improvement of public services.

He added that the party aimed to prepare a people-centric manifesto reflecting the needs and aspirations of Chandigarh residents.