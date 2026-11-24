The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its second list of eight candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections to be held on December 23. The list was announced by the party’s Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh.

Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh said the party was entering the MC elections with full strength and a well-planned strategy. (HT File) more less

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The candidates include Talvinder Singh (Ward 6), Sukhwant Kaur (Ward 8), Anju Sethi (Ward 13), Ram Jaiswal (Ward 14), Bindu Bala Garg (Ward 17), Lalit Mohan (Ward 19), Satvinder Kaur (Ward 26) and Narender Bhatia (Ward 34).

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Jarnail said the party was entering the MC elections with full strength and a well-planned strategy. He said AAP was fielding candidates who were connected with the people, understood their problems and were committed to resolving them.