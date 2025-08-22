Chandigarh: Over 100 Group A posts lying vacant in PGI: RTI

A Right to Information (RTI) query has brought to light a severe shortage of senior staff at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, with close to 100 Group A non-faculty posts currently unfilled. The RTI response also highlighted that several recruitments have been stalled due to disputes over rules, directions from tribunals, or the absence of eligible feeder cadre officers. (HT File)

The data obtained under the RTI Act, 2005 shows that the vacant positions include key posts such as principals, nursing lecturers, and faculty for Medical Technology and Radiology. These roles are critical as they oversee thousands of Group B employees while maintaining discipline, administrative efficiency, and teaching standards at the institute.

Ashwani Munjal, who filed the RTI, voiced deep concern over the revelations. “PGI has provided information regarding vacant posts of Group A non-faculty, which revealed that about 100 top-level Group A posts are vacant. These 100 top-level officers are responsible for controlling and supervising thousands of Group B staff. The vacant posts include principal and lecturers who are responsible for teaching nursing students,” Munjal said.

“One can imagine the plight of discipline and educational standards and quality in absence of about 100 top-level Group A non-faculty and teaching posts. The acting or officiating arrangements have plagued the institute with indiscipline and sycophants,” he added.

The RTI response also highlighted that several recruitments have been stalled due to disputes over rules, directions from tribunals, or the absence of eligible feeder cadre officers. In some cases, even after posts were advertised, no suitable candidates applied.