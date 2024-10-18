Chandigarh: PGI workers end strike, OPDs to resume from October 18

After the Punjab and Haryana high court’s rap, outsourced hospital attendants, who had been on strike for a week at PGIMER, called off their strike on Thursday. The attendants at PGIMER, Chandigarh, who initiated the strike on October 10, were demanding the release of long-pending arrears amounting to approximately ₹ 30 crore. (HT Photo)

With the workers returning to work, the hospital is set to resume full services, including OPD registration from 8 am to 11 am for both new and follow-up cases, and elective surgeries.

The attendants, who initiated the strike on October 10, were demanding the release of long-pending arrears amounting to approximately ₹30 crore. These arrears, covering the period from November 2018 to April 2024, have been a point of contention for the 1,600 attendants, who are outsourced through a private service provider.

The main grievance of the workers is that despite a budget of ₹46 crore being approved in April 2024 to settle dues for other outsourced staff, their arrears remain unpaid. This led to the strike that intensified on October 11, with other outsourced workers, including sanitary and kitchen staff, joining them in solidarity.

The week gone by saw more than 3,000 outsourced workers relentlessly remaining on strike, majorly disrupting hospital services, including patient management and sanitation.

Dissatisfied but complying with HC order: Union leader

Rinku Bhagat, a union leader representing the striking workers, expressed dissatisfaction with the hospital administration’s response. He stated that the only demand the administration had accepted was the release of 20% of pending arrears for some sanitation workers who had already received part of their dues earlier.

Despite this, Bhagat announced that the workers were ending their strike to comply with high court orders, adding that the workers will be returning to their duties.

After calling off the strike on Thursday, a total of 240 sanitation attendants, 156 hospital attendants and 53 bearers reported for duty in their scheduled shift. Due to a gazetted holiday for Valmiki Jayanti, OPDs operated only for half the day.

Hospital’s essential services can’t be disrupted due to service disputes: HC

During the hearing on Wednesday, the high court had emphasised that essential services in a hospital, like sanitation and patient care, could not be disrupted due to service disputes.

The bench, led by chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal, noted that the PGIMER administration and the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh were free to take necessary actions to ensure the workers returned to work.

They had warned that further delays in resuming services could lead to coercive measures under the law. The court was responding to a petition from PGIMER, which highlighted the severe impact the strike was having on the functioning of the institute, particularly on hygiene and patient care.

Dr Vipin Koushal, the PGIMER spokesperson, explained that the administration was committed to resolving the workers’ demands, but stressed that holding the institute to ransom was unacceptable. He emphasised that the strike put the lives and health of thousands of patients at risk.

During the strike, new OPD registrations and elective surgeries were completely suspended for a week, putting patients, many of them coming in from neighbouring states, through immense hardship. With sanitation workers also joining the strike, garbage piled up in various areas and dirty linen remained unsorted, compromising the hospital’s hygiene standards.

Volunteers helped keep things afloat

To combat the crisis, the PGIMER management roped in the assistance of regular staff and voluntary organisations like Vishav Manav Ruhani Kendra, Sukh Foundation, Rotaract and National Service Scheme (NSS).

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal expressed his gratitude to all those who stepped in during this period of uncertainty. “We are immensely thankful to the voluntary organisations and NSS volunteers for their unwavering support and unconditional service during the strike. Their contribution has been invaluable in ensuring that our critical healthcare services remained functional. Their dedication to the cause of public health is truly commendable and we are deeply appreciative of their efforts.”

Dr Koushal detailed the services provided during the strike period. “Despite the challenges posed by the strike, we managed to examine a total of 32,555 patients in the OPD, while the Emergency and Trauma OPD saw 2,023 cases. As many as 1,485 patients were admitted for indoor care, with 1,892 successfully discharged during this time.”

“Additionally, 409 surgeries and 157 cath procedures were conducted, reflecting the institute’s broad clinical services. Furthermore, 78 deliveries and 699 day-care chemotherapy sessions were completed, underscoring PGIMER’s pivotal role in patient care and treatment across disciplines,” he added.