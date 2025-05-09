Menu Explore
Chandigarh: PGIMER asks people to come forward for voluntary blood donation

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 09, 2025 09:20 AM IST

Head of PGI Chandigarh’s transfusion medicine department, Dr Rati Ram Sharma, said, currently, we especially urge O group donors to come forward, as the O group blood is universal donor and can be used efficiently in any emergency situation

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday launched a campaign to establish an Emergency Blood Reserve and urged people to come forward and donate blood as a powerful and united act of defiance against terrorism.

The Blood Transfusion Centre at PGIMER’s Nehru Hospital, Chandigarh, operates from 9 am to 8 pm with 24x7 emergency arrangements in place to facilitate urgent donations. The institute is launching a sustained public awareness campaign which emphasises “Donate today, store hope for tomorrow. Let terror know we are united.” (HT Photo)
The Blood Transfusion Centre at PGIMER's Nehru Hospital, Chandigarh, operates from 9 am to 8 pm with 24x7 emergency arrangements in place to facilitate urgent donations. The institute is launching a sustained public awareness campaign which emphasises "Donate today, store hope for tomorrow. Let terror know we are united." (HT Photo)

“Terrorists spill innocent blood to divide us. We will give our blood to save lives and show them that humanity triumphs over hate. That is the strongest message we can send right now. This blood donation drive is not just about saving lives; it is about asserting that India’s spirit cannot be shattered by acts of terror,” said PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal.

“Preparedness is not panic; it is protection. We must be a step ahead of any crisis in our preparedness to meet it head-on. Having sufficient blood supply is a crucial part of this readiness. This reserve will serve as a vital buffer, ensuring that critical blood supplies are readily available,” he added.

Head of PGI’s transfusion medicine department, Dr Rati Ram Sharma, said, “We are calling upon students, professionals, workers, and volunteers—every citizen—to stand with us. Currently, we especially urge O group donors to come forward, as the O group blood is universal donor and can be used efficiently in any emergency situation.”

The Blood Transfusion Centre at PGIMER’s Nehru Hospital operates from 9 am to 8 pm with 24x7 emergency arrangements in place to facilitate urgent donations. The institute is launching a sustained public awareness campaign which emphasises “Donate today, store hope for tomorrow. Let terror know we are united.”

