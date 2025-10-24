Chandigarh: Physical files to be discontinued, full transition to e-Office from November 1

Highlighting the importance of digital governance, UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad has directed that the e-Office system be implemented across all departments of the Chandigarh administration in letter and spirit from November 1.

“All physical files should be discontinued, and every official must transition fully to e-Office by the designated date,” he said, reiterating that the administration must move towards becoming paperless, transparent, and efficient in all its operations.

The chief secretary today reviewed the progress of key administrative initiatives and discussed inter-departmental issues with all secretaries of the UT administration. Prasad emphasised on the need for better coordination among departments to effectively prioritise and resolve inter-departmental matters. He also underscored that the public grievance mechanism must be made more robust and citizen-centric.

He instructed that a dedicated public grievance portal for the Chandigarh administration be developed and made operational at the earliest to ensure prompt resolution of public complaints. The chief secretary further directed that the administrator’s public grievance format be adopted uniformly across all departments to streamline the grievance redressal process.

Prasad urged officers to submit clear and well-defined proposals in accordance with established rules and procedures, while ensuring that public interest remains the top priority in administrative decision-making. He stressed that justice, fairness, transparency, and efficiency should be the guiding principles for every officer, ensuring timely and effective delivery of public services.

Reviewing the implementation of flagship schemes, Prasad directed that all government of India schemes be executed in a manner that ensures benefits reach every eligible beneficiary without delay.

Discussing the condition of city roads, he instructed the engineering department to expedite ongoing projects and complete them at the earliest. On the issue of parking, he asked the municipal corporation to prepare a comprehensive proposal to effectively address parking challenges in the city.

The chief secretary also directed that the recruitment rules for various departments be finalised at the earliest and instructed all departments to submit their respective proposals to the personnel department for further necessary action.

The meeting was attended by home secretary Mandip Singh Brar, finance secretary Diprava Lakra, education secretary Prerna Puri, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, chief conservator of forests Saurabh Kumar, and other senior officers of the Chandigarh administration.