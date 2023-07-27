Chandigarh police assures high court of ‘needful’ action against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh by Nov

The Chandigarh police have assured the Punjab and Haryana high court that “needful” action would be taken against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in the sexual harassment case against him, by November. Haryana government has told Punjab and Haryana high court that eight cases registered against MPs/MLAs in the state are pending probe, while a total 16 cases are under trial. (HT File)

During the hearing of a suo motu plea (case taken up on July 21 but order released now) in which high court is monitoring probe into criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in the two states and Chandigarh upon SC order, it was brought to the notice of the court that in the criminal case registered against Sandeep Singh on December 31, 2022, probe is still pending. A period of seven months has lapsed and this is despite the fact that the case is being probed by a special investigating team of Chandigarh police, the court was informed.

Upon this, UT’s inspector general of police Raj Kumar Singh, who was present in the court submitted that “investigation is likely to be finalised in near future” and assured that by the next date of hearing, “needful will be done”. The matter stands adjourned for November 3.

Singh, who relinquished the sports department portfolio after the controversy, has been booked on the complaint by a female junior athletics coach of Haryana alleging sexual harassment by him.

He was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 26 police station December 31.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has told Punjab and Haryana high court that eight cases registered against MPs/MLAs in the state are pending probe, while a total 16 cases are under trial. As of Punjab, it has not filed fresh affidavit but as per the report submitted by the state’s DGP Gaurav Yadav in May, now only six criminal cases are pending investigation.