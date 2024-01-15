close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Police book Noida-based marketing firm owner for failing to appear in court

Chandigarh Police book Noida-based marketing firm owner for failing to appear in court

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 15, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Chandigarh Police booked Vikash Kumar, director of GNEC Media, in a case under Section 174A (non-appearance of proclaimed offenders at the specified place and time) of the Indian Penal Code

The Chandigarh Police on Sunday registered two FIRs against the owner of GNEC Media, a Noida-based digital marketing company, for failing to appear in court in a cheque bounce case in which he was declared a proclaimed offender.

Vikash Kumar, director of GNEC Media, was declared a proclaimed offender in a cheque bounce case. (Getty image)
Vikash Kumar, director of GNEC Media, was declared a proclaimed offender in a cheque bounce case. (Getty image)

Police booked Vikash Kumar, director of GNEC Media, in a case under Section 174A (non-appearance of proclaimed offenders at the specified place and time) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In a second related case, police booked Kumar, along with Mohammed Altarrnash Hussain, also belonging to the same company, for similarly failing to appear before the court in pursuance of the proclamation issued.

The cases have been registered on the orders of the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Mohit.

