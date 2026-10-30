Chandigarh Police chargesheet two in 13L dental clinic theft

Police have filed a chargesheet against two people in connection with the theft of ₹13 lakh, two gold coins and a cheque book from a dental clinic in Manimajra in August.

The total recovery of cash from the two accused stands at around ₹5 lakh. Further proceedings will take place before the court. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused have been identified as Nitesh Sahni, 21, a resident of Jagatpura in Mohali, and Simran, 24, a resident of Patti village in Tarn Taran district, Punjab.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to the police, the case was registered at the Manimajra police station on August 17 under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint by Manpreet Singh Walia, who runs Life Care Dental Clinic at the NAC in Manimajra and resides in Panchkula’s MDC, Sector 4.

In his complaint, Walia told the police that he reached the clinic around 11.30 am on August 17 and found the lock of a drawer in his office broken, with articles scattered around. He also noticed that a glass pane had been removed from a rear window and was lying on the air-conditioner’s iron cover.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On checking, he found ₹13 lakh in cash, two gold coins weighing 1 and 2gm each, and the cheque book of the clinic’s Axis Bank account missing. The cash had been kept at the clinic because construction work was underway at his residence, the complaint stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On checking, he found ₹13 lakh in cash, two gold coins weighing 1 and 2gm each, and the cheque book of the clinic’s Axis Bank account missing. The cash had been kept at the clinic because construction work was underway at his residence, the complaint stated. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During the investigation, police arrested Sahni from the Gobindpura Road area near Uppal Marble in Manimajra. They claimed to have recovered ₹4 lakh, along with Walia’s Aadhaar card, visiting cards and other documents, from him.

Simran was arrested near Children Park in Gobindpura, with police claiming to have recovered ₹1 lakh and other documents from her.

The total recovery of cash from the two accused stands at around ₹5 lakh. Further proceedings will take place before the court.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}