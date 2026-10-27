Chandigarh police get Prez Police Colour

The UT police have been awarded the President’s Police Colour, one of the highest honours conferred on police forces of states and Union territories, ahead of its 60th Raising Day on November 1.

Police have also established an anti-human trafficking unit and K9 squad. (HT File)

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A proposal regarding this was presented by the UT. According to the proposal, Chandigarh police have been awarded a gallantry medal, 20 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service, 108 for Meritorious Service and 52 UN Medals.

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For counter terrorism and specialised operations, the Operations Cell was established in 1990 as the first responder to emergencies and terror attacks. Police have also established an anti-human trafficking unit and K9 squad.

The police have managed 60,501 law-and-order events since 2009. They managed 2,582 events in 2025, with no untoward incident reported during their management, according to the cops.

The police Command and Control Centre was inaugurated on 30 July 2022. It has a network of 2,085 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, integrated with intelligent traffic management, adaptive traffic signals and automatic number-plate recognition. CenCOPS was established on December 12. 2023 for cyber operations, digital forensics, malware analysis, CCTV/video forensics and cyber-threat intelligence.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest emergency response support system’s (112) average response time is 4 minutes 33 seconds, lowest of all states and UTs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest emergency response support system’s (112) average response time is 4 minutes 33 seconds, lowest of all states and UTs. {{/usCountry}}

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