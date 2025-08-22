Chandigarh: PU makes changes to one-way roads in campus

Ever since Panjab University (PU) had introduced a one way traffic system on two roads inside the campus in May, the varsity has now made changes to the system based on feedback. The one way system was introduced on two roads, the road in front of Administration Block, going past the science departments and uptown Gymnasium Hall. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per chief of university security, Vikram Singh, both students and faculty of University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) were facing issues as they weren’t able to leave from the road in front of the Law Auditorium. Now they will be allowed to pass on showing their valid ID that they are from the UILS department.

Further, on the road in front of Administration Block, the one way system has been moved a bit ahead, so that the road connecting Administration Block to the office of the vice-chancellor (V-C) doesn’t fall under this. The campus security, however, have installed cones to demarcate different lanes for the incoming and outgoing traffic here.

Further, the new security guards recruited by the PU are the ones seeing manning these points. As per Singh, around five of the 50 recruited guards have joined as of now while the rest are expected to join by the end of the month.

PU has also opened up the wicket gate in the roundabout in front of the Students Centre to better manage the traffic going towards the centre. This however is leading to bottlenecks as there is only one narrow entry and exit point for the parking in front of the Law Auditorium.

The one way system has also become a bone of contention, with student parties targeting it for restricting movement on campus and occasionally taking the barricades away. PU maintains that the system was started in consultation with the students council and other PU bodies like PUTA and PUSA, and they will discuss the plan again with the newly elected Panjab University Campus Students Council.