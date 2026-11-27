Filling vacant faculty and non-faculty posts, and finding alternate revenue sources will be his key priorities, said Tankeshwar Kumar on Thursday, a day after assuming charge as the vice-chancellor of Panjab University.

Tankeshwar Kumar (HT Photo)

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Talking about financial distress that PU is facing, the vice-chancellor said that the university would explore alternative revenue sources without increasing the financial burden on students. He emphasised that he would prefer not to burden students through fee hikes.

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He further said that rather than asking for an increase in aid from the central government, the university would develop online courses and other alternative resources.

“Asking for funds from the government is not the only option. We have to see how to earn money. We can start online courses. PU has made a name for itself. Given its A++ grade from National Assessment Accreditation Council (NAAC), many would be interested in studying online from PU,” he added.

Kumar has assumed charge as the Panjab University V-C at a time when the university is grappling with faculty shortage, fall in global rankings, outdated infrastructure and safety concerns due to financial constraints.

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{{^usCountry}} Around 50% of its 1,378 sanctioned faculty posts are lying vacant across its 74 departments. The V-C said advertisements had already been issued for 50 teaching posts, while 100 non-teaching positions would be advertised soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 50% of its 1,378 sanctioned faculty posts are lying vacant across its 74 departments. The V-C said advertisements had already been issued for 50 teaching posts, while 100 non-teaching positions would be advertised soon. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking note of key administrative posts – including registrar, controller of examination, dean college development council – lying vacant, Kumar said these posts would be filled by regular recruitment. “Teachers shouldn’t be given charge of these administrative posts as it hinders their teaching. Teachers should give their quality time to students,” he stated.

Besides, the university could not even make it to the top 1,000 universities in QS World University Rankings-2027. It slipped from the 901-950 band to 1001-1200.

In Times Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking-2027, PU slipped from 601-800 band to 701-800 band. It had managed to be in the 226-250 band in THE rankings in 2013-14.

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Even in the National Institute Ranking Framework-2025 (NIRF), PU was ranked 57 in the overall category, against 33rd spot in 2018.

Regional private universities – including Chandigarh University, Lovely Profession University, Shoolini University, Chitkara University, and Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology – are outshining PU in these rankings.

Kumar did his postgraduate degree as well as doctorate in physics from PU. He has also taught in the university, and has been a member of senate and syndicate. He also has 11 years of experience as vice-chancellor in two universities.

Kumar said the university would work towards improving its performance in the QS World University and Times Higher Education rankings. Kumar also emphasised on the need to improve gross enrolment ratio (GER).

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Highlighting the growing relevance of artificial intelligence (AI), the V-C said AI-enabled courses need to be integrated into the university curriculum to equip students with skills relevant to the changing job market. Referring to his experience at other universities, where he had introduced AI-based courses for all subjects, he stressed that AI skills were becoming essential across sectors.

He also listed students’ well-being, particularly mental health and prevention of substance abuse, among his priorities. He urged teachers to maintain direct communication with students and identify early signs of depression or substance abuse.