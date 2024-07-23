Chandigarh: Public hassled as lawyers go on strike

Scores of litigants were harassed on Monday as advocates of the district court went on an indefinite strike opposing implementation of tenancy act. Advocates of the district court went on an indefinite strike opposing implementation of the Chandigarh Union Territory Tenancy Act, 2019. (HT file photo for representation)

President of District Bar Association (DBA), Chandigarh, Advocate Rohit Khullar said all the Members of DBA have not attended courts and work remained suspended against administration’s move to implement the Chandigarh Union Territory Tenancy Act, 2019. Work will remain suspended for indefinite period till the issue is resolved, he added.

With the implementation of the Act, a rent authority will be established for regulating renting out of premises and to balance the interests of the owner and the tenant by establishing adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute redressal and a rent court and a rent tribunal will be established to hear appeals and for matters connected with it.

“We are totally against the implementation of the Act. The district collector is designated as the rent authority. It makes no sense as the DC and the SDM do not have judicial knowledge,” said Khullar.

Harpreet Kaur, a Moga resident, came all the way for hearing of her case in district courts on Monday and had to return. “A civil matter was listed and I had especially taken a leave for the hearing. The entire day and efforts are wasted with the advocates going on strike,” she said.