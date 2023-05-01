Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Manager, director of private firm booked for duping Chandigarh man of 58 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 01, 2023 01:44 AM IST

The Cyber Crime Police on Saturday booked two persons for allegedly duping a Chandigarh resident of 58 lakh on the pretext of depositing the processing fee and taxes against sanctioning 3.50-crore loan to the complainant.

Complainant Krishan Chand Sokhey of Sector 8 C, Chandigarh, in his complaint said that he owns a nursing hostel at Desumajra in Mohali and needed money for its expansion. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as Rajiv Sharma, manager of a private company, along with its director Sanjay Makkar.

Complainant Krishan Chand Sokhey of Sector 8 C, Chandigarh, in his complaint said that he owns a nursing hostel at Desumajra in Mohali and needed money for its expansion. “I wanted to construct more rooms for my nursing hostel and thus wanted to avail a loan of 3.50 crore. I saw an advertisement in a Hindi vernacular in July 2020 stating that the said company was giving loan of 2 crore at 2% rate of interest following which I contacted at the given numbers”, said the complainant. He got in touch with Rajiv who further got him in touch with Makkar.

After receiving a sanction letter of loan amounting 2 lakh on a condition that Sokhey would have to pay 2.36 lakh loan processing fee. After paying this amount, the accused kept seeking money in different transactions from the complainant against the complete loan of 3.50 crore till December 17, 2022, by making one or other excuse.

“I kept depositing money to them, but I didn’t get the loan. They cheated me by making fake company papers. I paid them around 58 lakh from July 2020 to December 2022,” the complainant added.

The Cyber Crime police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using a genuine document), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Businessman loses 15 lakh to cyber fraud

In another cyber fraud case registered by Cyber Crime police on Saturday, Anil Kumar of Sector 10 was duped of 15 lakh by an unknown person who impersonated as Paytm customer care agent.

Kumar, a businessman said he developed some technical glitch with his Paytm account following which he searched the customer care number through Google on November 29, 2022. After some time, he received a call from Arun Kumar who asked the complainant to download ‘Any Desk’ application. After downloading the app, he shared a number with Arun following which 15 lakh was deducted from his account in two transactions. Police have registered a cheating case.

anil kumar arun kumar businessman chandigarh resident complainant cyber fraud director google loan manager mohali rajiv sharma rate of interest
