Chandigarh Sector 44 snatching incident: Day on, history-sheeter among 2 held

Strap: According to the police, one of the accused faces atleast eight other case, including one of rape

The Sector 34 police have registered a case under Sections 304(2), 3(5) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)

A 26-year-old man, who allegedly stole gold jewellery from his own mother this year and has eight criminal cases registered against him, including a rape case, was arrested for snatching a 45-year-old domestic help’s gold tops in a broad daylight incident in Sector 44 on Wednesday.

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The accused, identified as Kushal Walia, alias Golu, was arrested along with his 18-year-old accomplice, Yashpreet Singh, following an examination of CCTV footage that captured the snatching near a dispensary in the residential area at 10.40 am. Both accused, residents of Burail village, were produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. Police also recovered the snatched gold tops and seized the black scooter allegedly used in the crime. Its owner has been identified as Raman.

According to a senior police officer, Kushal is a drug addict and has eight criminal cases registered against him. Six theft cases under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC were registered between 2017 and 2018, including five at Phase 11 police station in Mohali and one at Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh. A rape case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC was registered at Mullanpur police station in 2023.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, a theft case was registered against him at Sector 34 police station after his mother allegedly accused him of stealing her gold jewellery from their house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, a theft case was registered against him at Sector 34 police station after his mother allegedly accused him of stealing her gold jewellery from their house. {{/usCountry}}

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His co-accused, Yashpreet, is a BCom student at a private university in Kharar and has no previous criminal record.

The Sector 34 police have registered a case under Sections 304(2), 3(5) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to snatching, common intention and dishonest receipt or retention of stolen property.