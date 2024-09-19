Chandigarh: Serial killer to face trial for murdering 55-yr-old woman; charges framed

The district court on Wednesday framed charges against the alleged serial killer Monu Kumar, 38, in the murder of a 55-year-old Mohali woman, whose body was found in February 2024 in the forest area near Sector 54. During the interrogation, Monu Kumar, a resident of Shahpur Colony in Sector 38, Chandigarh, also confessed to raping and murdering a 40-year-old woman near Snehalya in Maloya’s forest area in 2022, as well as murdering an MBA student 14 years ago. (HT Photo)

The accused, a resident of Shahpur Colony in Sector 38, was arrested by the Sector 39 police four months ago and will face trial from October 11.

During the interrogation, Kumar also confessed to raping and murdering a 40-year-old woman near Snehalya in Maloya’s forest area in 2022. The case is ongoing in the court. Kumar also confessed to murdering an MBA student 14 years ago. The court has already framed charges against him in the case.

Kumar, a drug addict according to police, was linked to these murders through DNA evidence. After years of investigation, Kumar was caught when his DNA matched the samples collected from the MBA student’s body. After the arrest, his DNA was also matched with the samples found on the victims’ clothing and belongings in the other two incidents, solving the city’s high-profile murder cases.