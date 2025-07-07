Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Chandigarh: Siblings Ayaan, Jiaana clinch top honours at Under-13 chess meet

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 09:46 AM IST

Siblings Ayaan Garg and Jiaana Garg clinched top honours in the Chandigarh Under-13 Open and Girls Chess Championship held at Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Sector 27, on Sunday.

Chandigarh Chess Association president Manbir Singh felicitated the winners. (HT)

Ayaan emerged champion in the Under-13 open category with 4.5 points, while his sister Jiaana secured the girls’ title with 3.5 points.

Shashank Seshan finished second in the open category with 4 points, while Anushka secured the runner-up position in the girls’ section with 3 points.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Chandigarh Chess Association president Manbir Singh felicitated the winners.

The tournament also served as the selection event for the upcoming National Under-17 Chess Championship.

The top two boys and girls will now represent Chandigarh at the national meet scheduled to be held in Goa from September 4 to 10.

