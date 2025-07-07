Chandigarh: Siblings Ayaan, Jiaana clinch top honours at Under-13 chess meet
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 09:46 AM IST
Siblings Ayaan Garg and Jiaana Garg clinched top honours in the Chandigarh Under-13 Open and Girls Chess Championship held at Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Sector 27, on Sunday.
Ayaan emerged champion in the Under-13 open category with 4.5 points, while his sister Jiaana secured the girls’ title with 3.5 points.
Shashank Seshan finished second in the open category with 4 points, while Anushka secured the runner-up position in the girls’ section with 3 points.
During the prize distribution ceremony, Chandigarh Chess Association president Manbir Singh felicitated the winners.
The tournament also served as the selection event for the upcoming National Under-17 Chess Championship.
The top two boys and girls will now represent Chandigarh at the national meet scheduled to be held in Goa from September 4 to 10.
