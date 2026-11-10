Chandigarh: Social workers from ward 4 join congress

The Congress received a boost in Ward No. 4 as social workers Sangeeta Kagda and Varinder Rinku Lobana joined the political party along with hundreds of their supporters. The joining ceremony was held in the presence of president of Chandigarh Pradesh Congress, HS Lucky, and witnessed participation from a large number of residents representing various localities of Ward No. 4.Former mayor Surinder Singh, Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Nandita Hooda, Narendra Nandi, Pawan Sharma, Rajiv Modgil, Achhe Lal, Hafiz Anwarul, Vikram Chopra, Manoj Lobana and Surjit Dhillon were also present, along with other senior Congress leaders.

Party members at Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan in Sector 35-C, Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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Welcoming all the new members into the party, Lucky said that the joining of social workers and local residents reflects the growing grassroots strength of the party. He added that the participation of these prominent individuals would further strengthen the organisational base of the Congress in Ward No. 4.

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