Host Chandigarh clinched both the boys’ and girls’ under-19 titles in softball at the 70th National School Games, 2026-27, which concluded in the city on Sunday.

Host Chandigarh clinched both the boys’ and girls’ under-19 titles in softball at the 70th National School Games, 2026-27, which concluded in the city on Sunday. (HT photo) more less

Thirty-four teams from 17 states and Union Territories competed at four venues in the five-day championship, organised by the department of school education, Chandigarh Administration. Around 650 players, coaches, team managers and officials participated in the event.

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In the boys’ category, Chhattisgarh finished second, followed by Maharashtra in third place. Among girls, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh secured the second and third spot, respectively.

The closing ceremony was held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37-B. Deputy director school education-I Neena Kalia was the chief guest, while deputy director school education-II Bindu Arora was the guest of honour. Officials from the School Games Federation of India were also present.

Chandigarh hosted the national softball championship after a gap of seven years. Matches were played at GMSSS-35, GMSSS-37B, GMSSS-15 and GMSSS-23.

The tournament provided young players from across the country an opportunity to compete at the national level and showcase their skills.