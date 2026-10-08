Chandigarh: Teachers’ body seeks probe into delayed recruitment; warns of protest on November 1

The Joint Teachers Association (JTA) on Wednesday demanded restoration of the Punjab and Haryana deputation quota in Chandigarh schools, implementation of Seventh Central Pay Commission basic pay for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers recruited in 2023, and a vigilance inquiry into the alleged delay in regular teacher appointments.

The association also sought action on an audit related to guest teacher payments at Khuda Alisher and Sarangpur schools. (HT File)

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Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, JTA president Ranbir Kumar said the association submitted a detailed representation to the UT administrator seeking time-bound action on issues related to teachers’ pay, promotions, recruitment, regularisation and school administration.

Among its key demands, the association sought restoration of the Punjab and Haryana deputation quota in school education cadres, implementation of pending pay benefits and arrears for SSA teachers, and action on the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s judgment regarding regularisation of eligible SSA teachers. It also demanded creation of 186 lecturer posts and nine additional principal posts, timely promotions across cadres, and amendments to recruitment rules to increase promotion and deputation opportunities.

JTA alleged that regular recruitment for 993 teaching posts advertised during 2023-24 had been stalled since November 2025 despite remaining vacancies. It sought a vigilance inquiry into the delay, including scrutiny of pending appointments and roster-related issues.

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{{^usCountry}} The association also sought action on an audit related to guest teacher payments at Khuda Alisher and Sarangpur schools and called for an impartial inquiry into other complaints concerning teacher deployment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association also sought action on an audit related to guest teacher payments at Khuda Alisher and Sarangpur schools and called for an impartial inquiry into other complaints concerning teacher deployment. {{/usCountry}}

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Warning of further agitation, Ranbir Kumar said 51 JTA members would observe a symbolic hunger strike at Sector 25 Rally Ground on November 1 if the administration failed to address the demands.