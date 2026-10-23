Chandigarh: Teen killed, friend hurt in Sector 22 shooting; 2 juveniles detained

A 17-year-old boy was killed and another person injured after two juveniles allegedly opened fire outside Sanatan Dharam Temple in Sector 22 on Thursday night. Police have detained the two accused, who are said to be school students.

This is the second murder involving juveniles in the city in a week. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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This is the second murder involving juveniles in the city in a week.

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The deceased, identified as Naitik, a resident of Sector 22, was sitting inside an autorickshaw in the temple parking lot with two others when the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire around 9.30 pm, police said. One of the victims was declared dead after being taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

According to a senior police official, the accused allegedly had a dispute with the victims’ group. The victims had reportedly recorded a video of themselves assaulting the accused and uploaded it on Instagram, following which the rivalry escalated.

Police teams reached the spot soon after the incident and sealed the area. Around three shots were fired, according to preliminary information. Further investigation is underway.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on October 15, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death following an altercation between two groups at a Ramlila event in Sector 41 on Thursday night. Police nabbed a 16-year-old boy for the crime while they are on a lookout for his five to six accomplices – also believed to be minors. A friend of the victim had objected to the other group’s presence, questioning why boys from outside the locality had come there. The next day, the accused followed the victim to a nearby market, assaulted him before eventually stabbing him to death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on October 15, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death following an altercation between two groups at a Ramlila event in Sector 41 on Thursday night. Police nabbed a 16-year-old boy for the crime while they are on a lookout for his five to six accomplices – also believed to be minors. A friend of the victim had objected to the other group’s presence, questioning why boys from outside the locality had come there. The next day, the accused followed the victim to a nearby market, assaulted him before eventually stabbing him to death. {{/usCountry}}

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