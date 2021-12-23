Chandigarh tricity logs 19 Covid cases for second day in a row

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 count remained 19 for the second consecutive day.

Maximum of eight cases were reported from Panchkula, followed by five from Chandigarh and two from Mohali.

However, no Covid-related fatality was reported.

In Mohali, four cases were reported from Dhakoli, while one each case surfaced in Mohali city and Kharar.

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 19, 21 and 38, and Industrial Area.

The latest infections pushed tricity’s active caseload to 189, with as many as 99 patients still infected in Chandigarh, 47 in Panchkula and 43 in Mohali.

With this, Chandigarh’s total cases till date have reached 65,731. While 64,554 patients have recovered, 1,078 have lost the battle to the virus. In Mohali, among the total 69,075 cases, 67,958 patients have been cured and 1,074 have succumbed.

Of the 30,921 infections logged in Panchkula so far, 30,493 people have beaten the virus and 381 have died.

Four students among seven cases in Ambala

Ambala As many as four students of a government school were among the seven Covid-19 cases that surfaced in Ambala on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike in over 100 days.

District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said the students were from the same class. “They are asymptomatic and have no travel history. Two other patients, both elderly, are from Ambala Cantt and Ambala City,” Dr Hari added.

“The students were found infected during a regular community surveillance activity. A total of 250 students were sampled. Contacts of the positive students are being traced,” he added.