Chandigarh: Two men held for fraudulent credit card transaction

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two men who fraudulently withdrew ₹59,999 from a Sector 27 resident’s credit card by posing as bank officials.

The accused, Ashish, 23, and Nikhil, 24, hail from Delhi.

In his complaint, Ashok Rohilla, 47, had stated that on June 6, he received a phone call, with the caller identifying himself as an RBL bank official.

To help him stop deduction of monthly charges, the caller took his credit card details and an OTP sent to his mobile phone number. Following this, ₹59,999 that were deducted in four transactions from Rohilla’s credit card.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-26 police station and the accused were arrested. Police also seized their mobile phones containing data related to the RBL credit card.

The duo was produced in a Chandigarh court on Thursday and sent to eight-day police remand.