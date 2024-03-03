Chandigarh: Western Command wins big at air weapons shooting tourney

Chandimandir-based Western Command won the 17th General JJ Singh Air Weapons Shooting Championship that was held at the Army Marksmanship Unit in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, from February 23 to March 2. The competition is conducted annually by the Army Marksmanship Unit, a centre of excellence for shooting in India. (PTI)

In the highly competitive event, which saw the participation of best shooters from all commands of the Indian Army, the Western Command team won the Inter-Command General JJ Singh Air Rifle and Air Pistol Trophy for 2023-24, besides also clinching the Best Women’s Team Trophy. In the individual standings, the shooters of Western Command won one gold and two silver medals.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The competition is conducted annually by the Army Marksmanship Unit, a centre of excellence for shooting in India. Former Chief of Army Staff General JJ Singh instituted the 10m air rifle and air pistol championship with the twin aim of improving shooting standards in the army, and spotting talent among young soldiers to compete at national and international level.