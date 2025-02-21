Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Wild Woods Warriors triumph over HIIMS Hawks in UTCA T20 meet

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 21, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Wild Woods Warriors continued their dominance at the UTCA’s ongoing Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament when they defeated HIIMS Hawks by 35 runs at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium in Panchkula on Thursday.

Players in action during UTCA’s Chandrashekhar Azad T20 Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Batting first, Wild Woods Warriors posted 179/7 in 20 overs, powered by unbeaten Nipun Sharda ( 64 off 39 balls) wherein the batter smashed six boundaries and two sixes. Thereafter, a late flourish from unbeaten Chiragvir Dhindsa (28 off 12) put the batting side into a more commanding position. HIIMS Hawks bowlers Gaurav Gambhir (2/23) and skipper Shivam Bhambri (2/12) shared two wickets each.

In response, the Hawks struggled against a disciplined Warriors’ bowling attack and managed only 144/8 in their 20 overs. Top scorers - Nikhil Thakur and Jashanjot added 29 runs each. Chiragvir Dhindsa’s exceptional 3/14 sealed the win for the Warriors. Neel Dhaliwal (2/21) and Nipun Sharda (1/11) also contributed significantly with the ball.

In the second match of the day, City Challengers secured a thrilling 9-run victory over Talanoa Tigers. Batting first, City Challengers posted 180/6, powered by captain Amrit Lubana’s unbeaten 58 and Nikhil Kumar’s explosive 48 off 28 balls. Karan Singh (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers. Talanoa Tigers fought hard with skipper Arjun Azad (45), Taranpreet (41) and Devang Kaushik (41) while leading the chase, but fell short at 171/8. Bowlers Sukarn Singh (2/32) and Aryan Duggal (2/25) sealed the win.

