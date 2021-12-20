Chandigarh: Another theft case registered against ‘biscuit’ man

A day after a 54-year-old Jammu native was arrested for robbing people after offering them biscuits laced with sedatives, one more victim came forward with a complaint.

According to police, Rajinder Singh, 60, of Sector 66, Mohali, has levelled similar allegations against the accused, Krishan Lal, accusing him of stealing ₹30,000 in cash and other articles from him.

Police are expecting more complaints against the accused, who was sent to three-day police remand by a court on Sunday.

Singh, who runs a cloth shop in Papde village in Mohali, told the police that on September 13 this year, he was going to Delhi via a Haryana Roadways Bus.

The accused was sitting next to him and offered him a biscuit when the bus reached Zirakpur.

As he lost consciousness, the bus conductor took him to a hospital in Ballabgarh, Haryana, and he was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he regained consciousness after two days.

On waking up, he realised his wallet containing ₹30,000 in cash and important documents, his gold ring and mobile phone were missing.

On his complaint, police have registered a separate case under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station.

Officials said the sedatives seriously harmed Singh, who continued to face health issues due to biscuits given by Lal.