Chandigarh: Brace for winds up to 70 kmph as IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms

With a strong Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorm and gusty winds going up to 70 km per hour on Friday. The alert comes just a day after 8.3 mm rain, accompanied by winds going up to 50km/h, was recorded in the city, bringing down trees and branches. (HT)

There is also a possibility of squalls, which are defined as strong winds rising suddenly and lasting for at least a minute. On May 30 2021, squally winds, with speeds reaching over 100km/h, were recorded in the city.

While the IMD doesn’t have a separate wind scale, a Beaufort Wind Force Scale is used for classifying strong winds. When between 50-61 km/h, the winds are defined as moderate gale or near gale.

Wind speeds are likely to go below 40 km/h after Friday, but chances of rain will continue till Sunday.

Orange is the second highest of the four-colour warning system used by IMD, cautioning people to be prepared.

The storm started around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, catching commuters still out on the roads unawares.

Only trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) was recorded at that time while 8 mm showers followed at 2.30 am. Wind speed of 50 km/h was recorded at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, however the Automatic Weather Station (AWS), which takes readings every 15 minutes, was down.

As wind speeds surged, trees were uprooted and branches came down in parts of Chandigarh, Mohali and Zirakpur. The road from Tribune Chowk to Zirakpur had collapsed branches at many points, with reports of waterlogging also coming in from Zirakpur and Mohali.

As per employees of a petrol pump in Sector 49, one of the power lines was damaged and they were unable to provide fuel for around half an hour at night. Some minor power breakdowns were also reported in various parts of the city.

Speaking about the recent windy systems, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “It has to do with how strong the WD is. Even as the system was stronger in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh being on the foothills of the Himalayas was also affected.”

Paul added that other weather systems in the region were also leading to strong easterly winds. He added that the recent jump in temperature also makes WDs stronger around this time of the year.

Despite the stormy weather, the maximum temperature remained unchanged between Wednesday and Thursday at 37°C, 1.7 degree above normal. The minimum temperature, however, fell from 24.5°C to 20.4°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 37°C while minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 23°C.