The Una-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express, which passes through Chandigarh, and Hemkunt Express, which goes from Rishikesh to Katra via Chandigarh, have also be suspended. (Sant Arora/HT)
Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi trains suspended from May 9

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 12:35 AM IST

The Northern Railways on Thursday suspended the morning and evening Shatabdi Express between Kalka and New Delhi via Chandigarh from May 9.

The announcement comes days after the afternoon Shatabdi Express between Chandigarh and New Delhi was suspended from May 1.

The fresh move covers 13 pairs of trains that have been cancelled by the Northern Railways till further orders. The Una-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express, which passes through Chandigarh, and Hemkunt Express, which goes from Rishikesh to Katra via Chandigarh, have also be suspended. Even two Kalka-Shimla trains have been cancelled.

“The decision has been taken due to low occupancy amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the region,” said Chandigarh railway station superintendent JP Singh.

At present, occupancy in non-AC trains to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is still considerable, though it has dropped drastically in all other trains, he said.

