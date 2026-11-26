The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday searched the premises of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader based in Mohali as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said.

The ED action comes a day after the SAD and BJP announced a pre-poll alliance for the elections expected early next year. (HT File) more less

The politician, Ravinder Singh Khera, is SAD’s constituency in-charge for the Mohali-Kharar assembly seat. Recent news reports suggest that he is a contender for the party ticket for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

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The ED action comes a day after the SAD and BJP announced a pre-poll alliance for the elections expected early next year.

Khera did not immediately comment on the ED raids. Officials said action was taken against Khera, a rice miller and proprietor of Guru Kripa Rice and Agro Industries in Kharar, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The raids against the SAD leader stem from a January 2023 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation on charges of criminal conspiracy with officials of the Food Corporation of India to obtain undue favours for procurement, storage and quality inspection of foodgrains, they said.

The CBI later charge-sheeted Khera and other accused individuals.