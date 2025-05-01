Children at risk: Unsafe school vans under scrutiny in Ludhiana

Acting on a complaint filed by a city resident, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR) has directed district education authorities to take strict action to enforce the Safe School Vehicle Scheme under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. The move comes amid growing concerns about the safety of school children travelling in unfit and unauthorised vehicles in Ludhiana. Move comes amid safety concerns of schoolchildren travelling in unauthorised vehicles. (HT File)

Ajay Sharma, a resident of New Shakti Vihar, Jassian Road, had submitted a detailed complaint on April 23, 2025, pointing out the presence of hundreds of school buses and vans plying in the city without proper safety standards. According to Sharma, many of these vehicles are operating with fake number plates and lack basic safety infrastructure. He also accused the traffic police, Regional Transport Office (RTO), and district child protection officials of negligence in checking these violations.

In response, the office of the district education officer (elementary) has taken cognisance of the matter. Joint director Rajwinder Singh Gill confirmed in a formal communication that schools will now be inspected to ensure full compliance with the Safe School Vehicle Scheme, and that coordination with the RTO is being established to initiate vehicle checks.

This issue, Sharma said, is not new. He had previously filed a contempt petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2015 against prominent schools for failing to adhere to safety norms. In 2023, his complaint also led to an FIR at Police Division No. 8 against school vans using forged number plates.

The commission has now reiterated the need for immediate compliance by all departments concerned. Officials have been reminded of their legal obligations under the Juvenile Justice Act and RTE Act to ensure children’s safety during school commutes.

District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur said, “I will get it checked and direct the official concerned to take appropriate action and conduct inspections in this regard.”